BLACK SABBATH - GEEZER BUTLER Reveals Why Live Aid Bass Was Only Ever Played Once

On July 13, 1985 the original members of Black Sabbath - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward - reunited for a three-song set at John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as part of Live Aid.

Live Aid was a benefit concert to raise funds for the relief of the Ethopian famine. 89,484 people crammed into JFK Stadium, with millions more watching on television around the world. As Sabbath belted out "Children Of The Grave", "Iron Man" and "Paranoid", bassist Geezer Butler debuted a brand new instrument, which hadn't been seen since, until now.

Earlier today, Butler took to social media saying, "I was recently asked about the bass played during Live Aid. Yes, I still have it - It's a custom BC Rich, only ever played it at Live Aid - I whacked my thumb on that sharp edge, and could hardly play the bloody thing, it went right into my nerve and my whole hand went numb."