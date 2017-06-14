BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI Looks Back On His Career - “I’ve Always Thought It’s All Been Worth It, Ever Since Day One”; BIMM Birmingham Q&A Video Streaming

On May 25th, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi took part in a Q&A session at Birmingham, England's BIMM Music Institute, where he was on hand to announce details of the BIMM Birmingham Scholarship, which he is sponsoring.

As part of the celebrations, a group of prospective BIMM Birmingham students were invited to experience a taste of life and the fantastic opportunities available at the new state-of-the-art college, which will open its doors in Digbeth this October.

Discussing his career and asked if there was ever an instance when he can remember being there and thinking ‘this has all been worth it, this is it’, Tony reveals: “You know what? I’ve always thought it’s all been worth it, ever since day one, because that’s the drive you’ve got to have if you’re gonna survive in the business. You’ve got to have that in your head because you get so many knockbacks and so many people that don’t like you, but you have to forge through that.”

Watch footage from the Q&A below: