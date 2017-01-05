BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI Records With BIRMINGHAM CATHEDRAL CHOIR - “A Completely New Piece Of Music Unlike Anything I Have Done Before”; Track Streaming

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has recorded a haunting choral work with the Birmingham Cathedral Choir and cellist George Shilling, reports Birmingham Mail. The five-minute-long “How Good It Is”, inspired by Psalm 133, will premiere at the Cathedral tonight (Thursday, January 5th), in front of a specially invited audience.

Iommi, who plays acoustic guitar on the track, says modestly: “They’re a fantastic choir but the guitar player’s crap!”

There’s a proud smile on his face, though. Because this has been a labour of love. “It’s a bit different to Sabbath!” he says. “We’ve done instrumental work before with orchestras and it’s something I enjoy doing – but this is completely different. It’s something we have started from scratch, a completely new piece of music unlike anything I have done before.”

But is there not a sense of irony that a guitarist once accused of espousing black magic should write for the church? “No, not at all,” he laughs. “People used to think we were Satanists but we weren’t. The songs were the opposite – they were all about the dangers of Black Magic. The closest we came was Black Magic chocolates!”

Listen to the piece below, and read the full story, along with photos, at birminghammail.co.uk.

Remaining Black Sabbath tour dates:

January

17 - Cologne, Germany - Laxness Arena

20 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

22 - Manchester, UK - Arena

24 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

26 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

29 - London, UK - The O2

31 - London, UK - The O2

February

2 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

4 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena