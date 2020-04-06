BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI's Auction In Support Of COVID-19 Pandemic Goes Live; Items Revealed

Black Sabbath guitar legend Tony Iommi is putting “a few things” up for auction to help the Coronavirus Pandemic. His Facebook page has been updated with the following message:

"The Tony Iommi auction to benefit the Birmingham’s Heartlands hospital charity is now live! All items are from Tony's personal stash, all will be autographed, and the winner will get free shipping to wherever, that includes the Epiphone SG guitar! Some of the others include a Japanese DVD set of The End Live In Birmingham, a Dehumanizer 2CD set, and many more!

"You can view all the items for auction here.

"The shipping won’t be next day, but you won't have to pay for it, and all proceeds will go straight to the charity."