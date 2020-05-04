BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI Talks New Music - "I've Got A Few Ideas, A Couple Of Big Things Could Happen"

Legendary Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi was recently interviewed by Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM satellite radio. During the chat, which can be heard below, the 72-year old spoke about his collection of riffs, dating back to unused material from the last Sabbath album, and the new music he's been working on lately, even in our quarantine era.

"Every night I play and put something down," said Iommi. "But funny enough, I was due to be working now with my engineer, but, of course, you can't have anybody in your house because of the lockdown, which is Mike Exeter, who I've used for years — he'd done the Sabbath stuff with us, and whatever. And we'd planned, we got it in the book to come over and start putting some of the things I've got here down, because I've got so much stuff — I just wanna get the thing down now. So that was the original plan. And, of course, it went pear-shaped. And I spoke to him today, funny enough, and we thought maybe we might try this week and do it with Zoom over the Internet — he can record me somehow. But hopefully when it all clears up, we'll definitely be starting. I do have the bug to do something; certainly not world touring, but I do enjoy playing."

What do you envision? When you say 'get it down', do you mean you want to get your parts down? What would you like to do with it? Would it be in the form of a solo record, or maybe work with some of the other folks from the Sabbath years? You've done stuff with Glenn Hughes, of course Tony Martin. Where would you think direction-wise it would go?

"Well, there's nothing, actually, set in stone. I've got a few ideas and a couple of big things that could happen. But what my plan is at the moment is just to — when I say 'put it down,' a lot of my stuff I actually do record on a phone, and I put the idea down just on an acoustic or an electric guitar — just quickly I put the ideas down, and I have them copied onto a CD. I'm still into CDs; I'm not too technical. And what the plan is when I say 'put em down,' I wanna then get Mike out and we're gonna start putting down some drums and bass and then do a guitar so we can make it sort of like a proper band, really, and then decide who I'm gonna work with on it. I just wanna have something to present to whoever I'm gonna be working with. Or if not, at least have something that sounds reasonably good."

"I've got so many things down on CD that I've done in the past. When we (Sabbath) were doing the 13 album, I wrote most of those ideas before we ever started doing the... When I presented them to the rest of the guys, I had three or four CDs full of just riffs, and I played them to the other guys and then we picked out which ones they liked and then we'd sort of work on the format with them. But most of the stuff I've done like that. And I've got so many more that I'd like to use. But I tend to sort of don't go back on them — I'll do 'em and put 'em away and then do something new, cause I keep coming up with new ideas. But I need to now. And I should take the opportunity now while I've gotta stay in the house of looking back over them and seeing what I've got. But there's so much stuff. I mean, I've got stuff that goes back for years."