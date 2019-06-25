BLACK SABBATH - Home Of Metal's Black Sabbath 50 Years Exhibition Opens At Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery; Video, Photos

It's the heavy metal celebration that will truly cement Black Sabbath's place in rock's hall of fame, reports Birmingham Live.

Home Of Metal presents Black Sabbath 50 Years is a brilliant exhibition which fills the Gas Hall of Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery. Just as with anything to do with Ozzy Osbourne you should expect the unexpected. Like seeing the global pioneers of heavy metal like you've never seen them before - as crocheted dolls!

The displays detail all aspects of the band's career, from archive pictures of the streets of Aston where they grew up on to the metal factories which provided employment in their youth. From their instruments and albums along the way to the cinema-released film of the final gig which brought the curtain down on their legacy tour, The End - at the then Genting Arena at the NEC on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

Fans attending the exhibition can read about the history of the band and see everything from their clothes and boots to their handwritten lyrics. There are guitars to play, a customised Harley-Davidson motorcycle to adore and multiple classic images of Tony Iommi (guitar), Bill Ward (drums), Geezer Butler (bass) and Ozzy Osbourne - not just the wildest man in rock, but the world's most famous Brummie, too.

Also on display is the home recording studio from Tony's house, used to record last album 13. And in the centre of the hall, there's a curtained off area where you can listen to some of the band's greatest hits in quadraphonic sound.

(Doll photo - Graham Young / BirminghamLive)