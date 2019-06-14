BLACK SABBATH / MANOWAR Live Technician PETER RESTEY Dies Following Car Crash

Auburn Citizen is reporting that Peter Restey, an Auburn native who toured the world as a technician with Black Sabbath, Manowar and other musical acts, passed away June 10. He was 62.

According to a death notice submitted by Langham Funeral Home, Restey passed away at Upstate University Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a June 4 auto accident.

Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler said Thursday that the single-vehicle accident occurred at about 2:23 a.m. that Tuesday on Osborne Street near Elizabeth Street in Auburn. However, Butler continued, the department is actively investigating the accident and is therefore unable to provide any further information about it.

Read more, and find a link to a GoFundMe page to help Restey's daughters with funeral expenses, at Auburn Citizen.

(Photo - Peter Restey Facebook)