BLACK SABBATH, MEGADETH, OPETH And More Featured In Ozzfest 2016 Recap Video

Black Sabbath played their final show in California as the Ozzfest portion of Ozzfest Meets Knotfest 2016 came to a close last September 24th at San Manuel Amphitheater and Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, CA.

The “look back” video below features footage of Goatwhore, Burjeria, DevilDriver, Hatebreed, Suicidal Tendencies, Black Label Society, Opeth, Megadeth, Disturbed, and of course, Black Sabbath.