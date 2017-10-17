BLACK SABBATH – “Paranoid” From The End Streaming

Almost five decades ago, the toll of a bell and rolling thunder marked the conception of an ear splittingly monolithic riff. In that moment, Black Sabbath and the sound of heavy metal were forged. The band embarked on what vocalist Ozzy Osbourne describes as the most incredible adventure you could think of, a journey that would go on to define a genre.



The End is a celebration of Black Sabbath's final hometown concert at Birmingham's Genting Arena on February 4th, 2017. This unforgettable farewell show from one of the biggest bands in the world will be released by Eagle Vision on November 17th, 2017. Check out "Paranoid" below:





With a hit packed set list including "Iron Man", "Paranoid", "War Pigs", and many more, the high production values, visual effects, and pyrotechnics wowed fans, as the band delivered the most emotionally charged show in their history.



All visual formats feature special bonus material of the band playing a selection of their favorite songs not played on tour. These intimate live sessions at Angelic Studios were recorded in the days after their final live performance.



The End captures a once-in-a-career performance, an essential snapshot of musical history, and a fitting farewell to true innovators and original heavy metal icons, Black Sabbath.



Featuring Ozzy Osbourne (vocals), Tony Iommi (guitar) and Geezer Butler (bass), with Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards / guitar).

Tracklisting:

"Black Sabbath"

"Fairies Wear Boots"

"Under The Sun" / "Every Day Comes And Goes"

"After Forever"

"Into The Void"

"Snowblind"

Band Intros

"War Pigs"

"Behind The Wall Of Sleep"

"Bassically / N.I.B."

"Hand Of Doom"

"Supernaut" / "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" / "Megalomania"

"Rat Salad" / Drum Solo

"Iron Man"

"Dirty Women"

"Children Of The Grave"

"Paranoid"

The Angelic Sessions

"The Wizard"

"Wicked World"

"Sweet Leaf"

"Tomorrow's Dream"

"Changes"

Pre-orders are available now via Amazon and Pledge Music - where exclusive bundles such as the deluxe box set can be found.