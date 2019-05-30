BLACK SABBATH, QUEEN, YARDBIRDS Titles Announced As Part Of HMV's Vinyl Week 2019

Heads-up, vinyl collectors! It's almost that time of year again with hmv Vinyl Week fast approaching, when you'll be able to get your hands on some exclusive, limited edition vinyl releases, as well as saving yourself some cash with some great bargains in their summer vinyl sale.

hmv Vinyl Week launches on June 7 with hundreds of vinyl LPs available at discounted prices. The really exciting part, however, comes on Saturday June 15th, which will see the arrival of dozens of limited edition vinyl LPs available only at hmv.

As ever, the exclusive titles will only be available in hmv stores and are available on a first come, first served basis, so make sure you get down to your local hmv store nice and early.

Exclusive LPs of interest to BraveWords readers, coming to stores on Saturday June 15, are listed below. Find more titles here.

Black Sabbath – 13

(Orange Flame vinyl, 1000 copies)**

The final album from heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath brought down the curtain on an illustrious career that has seen the Birmingham four-piece become a huge influence on a long list of bands – one that ncludes everyone from Van Halen to Nirvana. Although sadly missing the band's original drummer Bill Ward, 13 nevertheless saw Ozzy Osbourne return to vocal duties for the first time since 1978.

A new version of the album pressed onto stunning 'orange flame' vinyl joins our list of Vinyl Week exclusives on June 15th and is limited to just 1000 copies.

Queen – The Works (Clear vinyl, 1500 copies)*

Queen's eleventh studio album, originally released in 1984, saw a return to the band's more familiar rock style after the synth-heavy experimentation of its predecessor Hot Space and the Flash Gordon soundtrack, representing the beginning of a return to form for the band that would reach a peak with their iconic performance on the Live Aid stage just a year later.

The album was last made available on vinyl back in 2011, but our exclusive version of The Works will see the LP pressed onto clear vinyl for a limited run of 1500 copies, available exclusively at hmv stores.

Queen – Greatest Hits (Red vinyl, 2000 copies)**

First released in 1981 and featuring all of Queen's biggest hits from their earlier years, their legendary Greatest Hits compilation needs no introduction for the band's fans, but for the vinyl collectors amongst Queen's dedicated fanbase, hmv Vinyl Week offers an opportunity to get your hands on an exclusive limited edition version of their Greatest Hits collection, pressed onto red vinyl and set to arrive in hmv stores on June 15th.

The Yardbirds – Roger The Engineer (3-Colour Split vinyl, 500 copies)*

Although officially titled simply Yardbirds, the first full-length album released in the UK by The Yardbirds has become affectionately known as Roger the Engineer thanks to the illustration on the album's cover artwork, featuring a drawing of the band's engineer Roger Cameron courtesy of rhythm guitarist Chris Dreja.

The only Yardbirds album to feature Jeff Beck on all of its tracks, prior to the guitarist's departure, their 1966 album joins our list of Vinyl Week exclusives with a special limited edition version of the LP pressed onto spectacular 3-colour split vinyl.

* Available exclusively at hmv

** Available exclusively at hmv in the UK