BLACK SABBATH - Rare 1969 Live Audio From Scotland Show Posted

Rare Black Sabbath live audio has been posted on YouTube. The clip below features the band performing at Rugman’s Youth Club in Dumfries, Scotland on November 16th, 1969. The setlist was as follows:

"Black Sabbath"

"Let Me Love You Baby"

"Song For Jim" - Drum Solo - Reprise

"The Warning" (Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation Cover)

"Wicked World"

"Behind The Wall Of Sleep"

"Early One Morning" (Elmore James Cover)

"N.I.B."

"Blue Blooded Man"

Ozzy Osbourne - vocals

Tony Iommi - guitar, flute

Geezer Butler - bass

Bill Ward - drums

Black Sabbath’s The End Tour, billed as the band’s farewell trek, wrapped its 2016 run through four continents in early December 2016 with a final stadium performance in São Paulo, Brazil, which leads the latest roundup of Billboard’s Hot Tours list.

The tour stopped in eight Latin American cities during November and December to cap a busy year on the road that began in mid-January with an opening North American leg. An Oceania trek in April and summer runs through Europe and the US and Canada preceded the tour’s final stretch of the year that included Mexico, Chile, Argentina and, finally, Brazil.

The São Paulo concert held at Estádio do Morumbi was the last of four Brazilian dates on the itinerary. The December 4th show was attended by 64,744 fans and racked up box office sales topping $5.5 million to rank as the tour’s highest-grossing engagement, based on reported Boxscores. Two nights earlier the band played in Rio de Janeiro at Praça da Apoteose, a square in the city that is often the site for major outdoor concerts. The Rio performance drew a crowd of 26,764, earning $2.1 million in ticket sales. Both events were produced by Brazilian concert promoter T4F-Time For Fun.

Read the full story at Billboard.com.

Remaining Black Sabbath tour dates:

January

20 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

22 - Manchester, UK - Arena

24 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

26 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

29 - London, UK - The O2

31 - London, UK - The O2

February

2 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

4 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena