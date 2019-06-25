BLACK SABBATH Reflect On 50 Years Of Metal - "At Our First Showcase, They Told Us To Go Away, Write Some Proper Songs, And Learn How To Play Instruments," Says GEEZER BUTLER (Video)

Heavy metal was born in the West Midlands. From the late 1960s, when the industrial furnaces still roared, ears began bleeding to the sounds of Judas Priest, Led Zeppelin and many more. This summer, Birmingham Museum And Art Gallery is celebrating this heritage with gigs and exhibitions.

At the centre are the founding fathers, Black Sabbath. They created a sound, a look and an attitude that shifted the world of rock. Channel 4 News went to meet them and some of their fans.

