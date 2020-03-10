BLACK SABBATH: The End To Be Released On Limited Edition Triple Transparent Blue Vinyl In June

The Sound Of Vinyl has announced the release on Black Sabbath - The End, on limited edition triple transparent blue vinyl, on June 5. Pre-order here.

This 3LP set features the audio of the full length live show from Birmingham, focusing on tracks from their seventies albums and including "Black Sabbath", "Paranoid", "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "Fairies Wear Boots", "Snowblind", "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath", "Children Of The Grave" and more.

Birmingham. February 4, 2017. The End. After nearly fifty years it was the final show of Black Sabbath’s Farewell Tour back where it all began in their home city of Birmingham, the industrial heart of England. There could be no more appropriate place for the Godfathers of Heavy Metal to take their last bow. Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne delivered a set that focused on Black Sabbath’s classic seventies albums, the albums that defined a genre and inspired future generations. It was an extraordinary, emotional night for both the band and the fans and one that will never be forgotten.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Black Sabbath"

"Fairies Wear Boots"

"Under The Sun" / "Every Day Comes And Goes"

Side B:

"After Forever"

"Into The Void"

"Snowblind"

Side C:

Band Intros

"War Pigs"

"Behind The Wall Of Sleep"

"Bassically" / "N.I.B."

Side D:

"Hand Of Doom"

"Supernaut" / "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" / "Megalomania"

"Rat Salad" / Drum Solo

Side E:

"Iron Man "

"Dirty Women"

Side F:

"Children Of The Grave"

"Paranoid"

Lineup: Ozzy Osbourne (vocals), Tony Iommi (guitar) and Geezer Butler (bass), with Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards / guitar).