BLACK SABBATH To Release Supersonic Years - The Seventies Singles Box Set In June

Black Sabbath will release Supersonic Years - The Seventies Singles Box Set on June 8th. The limited edition 7” vinyl box documents the band’s run of hit singles as never before and features an array of unique content.

From Black Sabbath’s debut single to their ultimate chart success with "Paranoid" and legendary ban on releasing singles, the Supersonic Years Box Set documents the band’s run of hit singles as never before. This limited edition 7” box set includes five rare single edits:

• "Iron Man"

• "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath"

• "Am I Going Insane" (Radio)

• "Hard Road"

• "Symptom Of The Universe"

• 10 unique colour picture sleeves from around the world, either ultra-rare or exclusive to this box set. Remastered by renowned engineer Andy Pearce.

• New liner notes booklet detailing the rarities contained within the box set, along with the story behind the birth and evolution of the most culturally important genre of all time.

• Lift-off lid box.

• Dinked 7” vinyl holed for authentic reproduction.

• Spot UV treatment on box lid outer

• The exclusive ‘Henry Devil’ spider-dink seven-inch adapter that can also be used as a keyring! Exclusive to pre-orders here.

The set includes the following singles:

"Evil Woman, Don’t Play Your Games With Me" (2012 - Remaster) / "Wicked World" (2012 - Remaster)

"Paranoid" (2012 - Remaster) / "The Wizard" (2012 - Remaster)

"Iron Man" (Single Edit) (2017 - Remaster) / "Electric Funeral" (2012 - Remaster)

"Tomorrow’s Dream" (2012 - Remaster) / "Laguna Sunrise" (2012 - Remaster)

"Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" (Edited Version) (2018 - Remaster) / "Changes" (2012 - Remaster)

"Am I Going Insane?" (Radio) (Single Edit) (2018 - Remaster) / "Hole In The Sky" (2012 - Remaster)

"Gypsy" (2012 - Remaster) / "She’s Gone" (2012 - Remaster)

"It’s Alright" (2012 - Remaster) / "Rock ‘N’ Roll Doctor" (2012 - Remaster)

"Never Say Die" (2012 - Remaster) / "She’s Gone" (2012 - Remaster)

"Hard Road" (Single Edit) (2012 - Remaster) / "Symptom Of The Universe" (German Single Edit) (2012 - Remaster)

Pre-order at this location.