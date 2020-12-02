BLACK SABBATH Vol 4 Revisited - February Release Confirmed For Super Deluxe Edition Of Band’s 1972 Classic; Includes Newly Remastered Original Album Plus 20 Previously Unreleased Studio And Live Recordings

Black Sabbath unleashed the group’s fourth album in two years in 1972 with Vol 4. Stacked with classic tracks like “Supernaut,” “Changes,” and “Snowblind,” the record harnessed the group’s surging popularity to reach the Top 10 on the Albums Chart in the U.K. and the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 in the US, on its path to being certified platinum by the RIAA.

The innovators of heavy metal revisit Vol 4 on a new collection that includes a newly remastered version of the original album along with a trove of 20 unreleased studio and live recordings. Vol 4: Super Deluxe Edition will be available on February 12 as a 4CD set and a 5LP set pressed on 180-gram vinyl, Both versions come with extensive booklets featuring liner notes with quotes from the era from all four band members, rare photos, and a poster with previously unpublished early artwork of the album using the working title Snowblind. Both the 4CD and 5LP versions are available for pre-order now, here.

The newly remastered version of the original album will also be available on digital download and streaming services on the same day. Click here to listen to the newly remastered version of “Tomorrow’s Dream,” available today digitally.

Bolstered by a fresh remastering, Vol 4’s ambitious arrangements and complex grooves have never sounded more inspired and menacing. Originally released in September 1972, the album marked two major changes for the members of Sabbath: Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward. While their previous albums – Black Sabbath, Paranoid, and Master of Reality – were produced by Rodger Bain and recorded in England, they instead chose to produce Vol 4 themselves and record it at the Record Plant in Los Angeles.

The generous addition of bonus material on Vol 4: Super Deluxe Edition begins with six previously unreleased studio outtakes from the original sessions for the album. Each one has been newly mixed by Steven Wilson using the analog multi-tracks. Highlights include outtakes for “Supernaut” and “Changes,” as well an instrumental version of “Under The Sun.”

The set also features 11 additional studio recordings (also newly mixed by Wilson from the analog multi-tracks) that spotlight alternative takes, false starts and snippets of studio dialogue. These tracks transport listeners into the studio with the band and offer some insight into the making of the album. Along with several alternative takes for “Wheels Of Confusion,” these recordings also include outtakes for “The Straightener” and “Snowblind.”

The collection concludes with a searing collection of live performances that re-create a typical setlist from Black Sabbath’s tour for Vol 4. Recorded in March 1973 at various stops along the band’s UK tour. The recordings were originally slated for a live album that was ultimately shelved. Although some of these performances have been previously available in various states, the release marks the first time that a full 1973 live Sabbath show has been recreated. The live audio has been newly mixed by Richard Digby Smith using the original 16-track analog tapes to achieve a level of fidelity not heard on any previous incarnations. Included here are thrilling live versions of Vol 4 tracks (“Tomorrow’s Dream” and “Cornucopia”) and fan favorites (“Paranoid” and “War Pigs.”)

CD tracklisting:

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

“Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener”

“Tomorrow’s Dream”

“Changes”

“FX”

“Supernaut”

“Snowblind”

“Cornucopia”

“Laguna Sunrise”

“St. Vitus Dance”

“Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes”

Disc Two: Outtakes - New Mixes

“Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener” *

“Changes” *

“Supernaut” *

“Snowblind” *

“Laguna Sunrise” *

“Under The Sun” (Instrumental) *

Disc Three: Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue

“Wheels Of Confusion” (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

“Wheels Of Confusion” (Alternative Take 1) *

“Wheels Of Confusion” (Alternative Take 2) *

“Wheels Of Confusion” (Alternative Take 3) *

“Wheels Of Confusion” (Alternative Take 4) *

“The Straightener” (Outtake) *

“Supernaut” (Outtake) *

“Supernaut” (Alternative Takes with False Starts) *

“Snowblind” (Alternative Take 1 - Incomplete) *

“Under The Sun” (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

“Under The Sun” (Alternative Take with Guide Vocal) *

Disc Four: Live In The UK 1973

“Tomorrow’s Dream” *

“Sweet Leaf” *

“War Pigs”

“Snowblind” *

“Killing Yourself To Live”

“Cornucopia”

“Wicked World” (Includes excerpts of:)

i. Guitar Solo

ii. “Orchid”

iii. “Into The Void”

iv. “Sometimes I’m Happy”

“Supernaut” / Drum Solo

“Wicked World” (Reprise)

“Embryo”

“Children Of The Grave”

“Paranoid”

LP tracklisting:

LP One: Original Album Remastered

Side One

“Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener”

“Tomorrow’s Dream”

“Changes”

“FX”

“Supernaut”

Side Two

“Snowblind”

“Cornucopia”

“Laguna Sunrise”

“St. Vitus Dance”

“Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes”

LP Two: Outtakes - New Mixes

Side Three

“Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener” *

“Changes” *

“Supernaut” *

“Snowblind” *

Side Four

“Laguna Sunrise” *

“Under The Sun” (Instrumental) *

Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue

“Wheels Of Confusion” (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

“Wheels Of Confusion” (Alternative Take 1) *

“Wheels Of Confusion” (Alternative Take 2) *

“Wheels Of Confusion” (Alternative Take 3) *

LP Three: Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue

Side Five

“Wheels Of Confusion” (Alternative Take 4) *

“The Straightener” (Outtake) *

“Snowblind” (Alternative Take 1 - Incomplete) *

“Supernaut” (Outtake) *

Side Six

“Supernaut” (Alternative Takes with False Starts) *

“Under The Sun” (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

“Under The Sun” (Alternative Take with Guide Vocal) *

LP Four: Live In The UK 1973

Side Seven

“Tomorrow’s Dream” *

“Sweet Leaf” *

“War Pigs”

Side Eight

“Snowblind” *

“Killing Yourself To Live”

“Cornucopia”

LP Five: Live In The UK 1973

Side Nine

“Wicked World” (Includes excerpts of:)

i. Guitar Solo

ii. “Orchid”

iii. “Into The Void”

iv. “Sometimes I’m Happy”

Side Ten

“Supernaut” / Drum Solo

“Wicked World” (Reprise)

“Embryo”

“Children Of The Grave”

“Paranoid”

* previously unreleased

