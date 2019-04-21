BLACK SABBATH’s Tony Iommi And QUEEN’s Brian May Working on 500 Riffs Together?

Black Sabbath guitar legend has posted on Instagram a photo of him and Queen guitarist Brian May alluding to the fact we may see some sort of collaboration in the future!

““Hard at work! In search of riffs – and finding about 500!”





With Black Sabbath officially retired, Iommi recently revealed that he's currently remix the band’s 1995 album, Forbidden. He wrote on his official Facebook page recently:

“Mike Exeter and myself are remixing the Forbidden record at the moment. And that’s been interesting to, pulling that apart and at least trying to get some better sounds on it as it should be. I know Cozy (Powell) was never happy with his drum sound. None of us were really happy with the sound of that album. So hopefully now it will be sounding better.”