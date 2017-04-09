BLACK SABBATH’s Tony Iommi Mixing Final Birmingham Shows For Possible Live Album

Black Sabbath guitar legend Tony Iommi spoke with NBC News about his recent haunting choral composition called "How Good It is" that he wrote specifically for the Birmingham Cathedral in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

"It really wasn't anything to do with religion," Iommi told NBC News. "I don't follow any religious path…religiously. It just seemed like a nice thing to do. It was really nice to work with a choir and to do something for our city."

"It's brilliant," Iommi answered when asked how he feels about being called the inventor of heavy metal. "I'm very proud that I've been able to do something that's become very popular."

Iommi said his touring days may be over, but he still wants to keep making music.

"I'm certainly not retiring from playing and doing stuff," he said. "But I think since my illness I've had to look at things differently, think sensibly. I feel fine, but I still go for checkups and tests and at the moment I'm okay."

He's written a piece for the long-running "CSI" television series and he's in the process of mixing the sound from the final Sabbath shows in Birmingham for a possible live album.

"We'll actually be doing a documentary," he said. "My job at the moment is to have a listen to what we've done."

Iommi says he also he says he has "bags" of riffs he came up with for Black Sabbath that might one day wind up on a solo album.

