BLACK SPACE RIDERS Offer Advanced Stream Of Entire Amoretum Vol. 2 Album

Germany's Black Space Riders are streaming their new album ahead of Friday's official release. Listen below, and order the album here.

Although the dust has barely settled from the January 2018 release of Amoretum Vol. 1, the band are set to return with its follow-up, Amoretum Vol. 2. Hard, fast heavy rockers morph into new wave indie sounds and even postpunk loses its "post." Psychedelic triphop meets dub reggae roots and then ends in a loud rush of psychedelic riffs.This wild 14-track ride is scheduled to be released on July 27th.

Album stream: