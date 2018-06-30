BLACK SPACE RIDERS Streaming New Song "Ch Ch Ch Ch Pt. II (Living In My Dream)"

With less than a month to wait until the release of the newest album from Germany's Black Space Riders, the band has released the album track "Ch Ch Ch Ch Pt. II (Living In My Dream)". The second single off the forthcoming album, "Ch Ch Ch Ch Pt. II (Living In My Dream)" is an infectious and riff-driven masterpiece. Listen below.

Although the dust has barely settled from the January 2018 release of Amoretum Vol. 1, the band are set to return with its follow-up, Amoretum Vol. 2. Hard, fast heavy rockers morph into new wave indie sounds and even postpunk loses its "post." Psychedelic triphop meets dub reggae roots and then ends in a loud rush of psychedelic riffs.This wild 14-track ride is scheduled to be released on July 27th.

"Lovelovelovelovelovelovelovelove Love (Break the Pattern Of Fear)" video: