BLACK SPACE RIDERS To Enter The Studio In July

Germany’s Black Space Riders will enter the studio in mid-July to record new material. The thematic journey and musical cycle that covered the internationally acclaimed last album Refugeeum and the subsequent Beyond Refugeeum EP has been completed.

Singer/guitarist JE comments: "We have written a lot of interesting and new songs, too much material to fit on a classic double album. These are tracks that are flirting with different musical styles; we're looking outside the box. We will start recording in July and then we'll see what we're going to do with this giant pile of music. In the beginning of 2018 there will definitely be a new release from us. Watch out!"

Black Space Riders are:

JE - Lead Vocals, Guitars, Organ, Beats

SEB - Lead vocals

C.RIP - Drums, Percussion

SLI - Guitars

SAQ - Bass Guitar

HEVO - Additional Bass Guitar