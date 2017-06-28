BLACK STAR RIDERS Guitarist DAMON JOHNSON On Recent Lineup Change - “Thos Transitions Are Always A Challenge”

eonMusic caught up with Black Star Riders at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in London.

Following the departure of drummer Jimmy De Grasso, the band recently introduced former Breaking Benjamin/Black Label Society drummer, Chad Szeliga. On introducing a new band member, guitarist Damon Johnson states: "Those transitions are always a challenge, if for no other reason than there’s a comfort zone; we’re very comfortable playing together, writing together and recording together. But Chad has been so respectful of that, process. He didn’t come in with any pretence."

Chad Szeliga on taking over from Jimmy DeGrasso: "The butterflies were kicking. You’re taking over a position from Jimmy DeGrasso; such a great, great drummer and great, great parts. As a person myself, I want to compliment him and not do my thing, but do more what he played and give him credit".

Read the full interview at eonmusic.co.uk.

Off the back of their Heavy Fire album and UK/European tour, Black Star Riders have announced a new worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Formed in 2012, Black Star Riders signed their first contract with Nuclear Blast Entertainment in the same year. Under the banner of the independent label, the band released three albums: All Hell Breaks Loose, The Killer Instinct and Heavy Fire.

Black Star Riders latest album, Heavy Fire, gained worldwide success reaching #6 UK in the National chart, #11 in the German National chart, #91 in the US Current Top Albums.

The band had the following to say about re-signing to Nuclear Blast Entertainment:

“Nuclear Blast have been there since the inception of Black Star Riders... believing in the band and most importantly the songs... after three very successful albums it's a no brainer for the band to stay where we belong.” - Ricky Warwick

“NBE are one of the best labels I have ever worked with. I am thrilled to continue Black Star Riders relationship with this great group of people!” - Scott Gorham

"What a pleasure working with the entire team at Nuclear Blast over the past five years. We look forward to the next five and beyond." - Damon Johnson

"So thankful to be apart of the Nuclear Blast family! Looking forward to our future together." - Robert Crane

Black Star Riders live dates:

July

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

8 - Weert, Netherlands - Bospop Festival

14 - Haapsalu, Estonia - Castle Yard

15 - Lahti, Finland - White Knights Festival

23 - Winterbach, Germany - Winterbach Festival

28 - Holmfirth, UK - The Picturedome

29 - Maidstone, UK - Ramblin’ Man Fair

(Photo - Richard Stow)