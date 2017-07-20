BLACK STAR RIDERS Release Official Lyric Video For “Cold Love War”

Black Star Riders have released an official lyric video for their song “Cold Love War”, featured on the band’s Heavy Fire album, out worldwide via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Watch the new clip below:

Off the back of their Heavy Fire album and UK/European tour, Black Star Riders recently announced a new worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Formed in 2012, Black Star Riders signed their first contract with Nuclear Blast Entertainment in the same year. Under the banner of the independent label, the band released three albums: All Hell Breaks Loose, The Killer Instinct and Heavy Fire.

Black Star Riders latest album, Heavy Fire, gained worldwide success reaching #6 UK in the National chart, #11 in the German National chart, #91 in the US Current Top Albums.

eonMusic caught up with Black Star Riders at the recent Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in London.

Following the departure of drummer Jimmy De Grasso, the band recently introduced former Breaking Benjamin/Black Label Society drummer, Chad Szeliga. On introducing a new band member, guitarist Damon Johnson states: "Those transitions are always a challenge, if for no other reason than there’s a comfort zone; we’re very comfortable playing together, writing together and recording together. But Chad has been so respectful of that, process. He didn’t come in with any pretence."

Chad Szeliga on taking over from Jimmy DeGrasso: "The butterflies were kicking. You’re taking over a position from Jimmy DeGrasso; such a great, great drummer and great, great parts. As a person myself, I want to compliment him and not do my thing, but do more what he played and give him credit".

(Photo - Richard Stow)