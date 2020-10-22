BLACK STONE CHERRY Drop Video For New song "In Love With The Pain"

Black Stone Cherry have released "In Love With The Pain", the third new song to be taken from their forthcoming seventh studio album, The Human Condition, set for release on October 30 via Mascot Label Group. A video for the track, directed by Mike Rodway can be found below.

Says the band: "'In Love With The Pain' is one of the unexpected classics that we didn’t even know we needed! We wrote that song years ago with a couple friends of ours, Scott Lindsey and Stephen Styles, with the intention to pitch it to another artist. However, it kept making its way back into our minds while listening to old demos. So we decided to give it a chance and re-worked it to put our BSC stamp on it, and we are so happy we did! It’s now a favorite!"

The Human Condition will be available on Red Transparent Vinyl, Limited Edition CD Boxset, and Digitally. Pre-order here.

The Human Condition was self-produced & tracked in BSC bassist Jon Lawhon's recording facility, Monocle Studios. The release was fortunately completed mere days before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed.

Tracklisting:

“Ringin’ In My Head”

“Again”

“Push Down & Turn”

“When Angels Learn To Fly”

“Live This Way”

“In Love With The Pain”

“The Chain”

“Ride”

“If My Heart Had Wings”

“Don’t Bring Me Down”

“Some Stories”

“The Devil In Your Eyes”

“Keep On Keepin’ On”

"Ringin' In My Head" lyric video:

"Again" video:

Black Stone Cherry recently announced Live From The Sky, a livestream show that will broadcast on October 30, to coincide with the release of The Human Condition. The show will be staged at SkyPac in Bowling Green, KY and sponsored by Black Bear Energy. The Kentucky rockers will be performing tracks from The Human Condition for the very first time live, along with hits, deep cuts and various fan favourites. Tickets and various bundles are available here.

Fans can create their own bundles from a list of a la carte items, and all Live From The Sky dedicated merchandise will only be available while the show is streaming. Tickets are priced at £10 and go on sale at 5 PM, UK time/12 Noon, EST today, Wednesday October 14. For those busy at the time of broadcast, you are still able to purchase tickets and watch the event for up to 72hrs afterwards.

Frontman/guitarist, Chris Robertson shares, “While this may not be the show we all hoped for, this is where we are! We hope you find yourselves feeling right here with us as we wish we were all together. Here’s to what would have been a year’s worth in one show!! Let’s Rock!!”

(Photo - Mike Rodway)