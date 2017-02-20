BLACK STONE CHERRY Invite Fans To Video Shoot

February 20, 2017, an hour ago

Three of the four members of Black Stone Cherry appear in the video below, inviting fans to a "Big Hollywood Day." This translates to the video shoot for BSC's next single, "Cheaper To Drink Alone", which appears on the band's fifth studio album Kentucky.

Filming will commence tomorrow, Feburary 21st at 6:30pm at Spillway Bar and Grill in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Admittance is free, but restricted to those 21 years of age and older.

Next month Black Stone Cherry will return to the road, confirmed shows are as listed:

March
10 - Manchester Music Hall - Lexington, KY      
11 - Capone's - Johnson City, TN      
13 - Varsity Theatre - Baton Rouge, LA    
15 - Club LA - Destin, FL      
16 - 37 Main - Buford, GA     
17 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC      
18 - Asheville Music Hall - Asheville, NC      
20 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA      
21 - The Wonder Bar - Asbury Park, NJ    
22 - The Club at Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA      
24 - Oddbody's Music Room - Dayton, OH      
25 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI      
26 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI      
28 - Rusty Spur - Fort Wayne, IN      
29 - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH     
31 - The Sandlot - Green Bay, WI      

April
1 - The Apollo Theater - Belvidere, IL      
2 - Limelight Eventplex - Peoria, IL    
20 - The Triffid - Brisbane, Australia      
21 - Factory Theatre - Marrickville, Australia      
23 - Corner Hotel - Melbourne, Australia     
24 - Capitol - Perth, Australia      
29 - The Arena at Southeastern KY Agricultural and Expo Complex - Corbin, KY    
30 - M3 Southern Rock Classic - Columbia, MD   

May
27 - River City Rockfest - San Antonio, TX     
28 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

 

 

