BLACK STONE CHERRY Puts "Every Ounce Of Passion Into Each Performance"

"2018 was a magical year for us," proclaims Black Stone Cherry. "We hit a musical spark that allowed us to take our live show to a whole new vibe. We became closer as a family. Our families became closer as families. Our bond grew stronger and our brotherhood iron clad."

"We got to experience so many incredible things and meet so many incredible people..and by that we mean you, Cherry Heads worldwide! From releasing a piece of work we are incredibly proud of, Family Tree, to touring with heroes such as Gov't Mule, playing direct support to Guns N' Roses at Download Festival, its been amazing! From every headline show from the clubs to the arenas, we put absolutely every ounce of passion into each performance - no matter the size. For that, we are proud. Because of you, we are humbled and grateful. This is only the beginning. 2019...we comin in hot! We love you all! Happy New Year! Thanks for an amazing 2018!"

In live news, catch Black Stone Cherry on tour at the following shows:

February

15 - Lyric Theater - Harrison, AR

16 - The Bluff - Memphis, TN

17 - Trussville Civic Center - Trussville, AL

21 - Pop's NightClub & Concert Venue - Sauget, IL

22 - Q&Z Expo Center - Ringle, WI

23 - Route 47 Pub & Grub - Fridley, MN