BLACK STONE CHERRY Share Official Lyric Video For New Song "Ringin' In My Head"

Black Stone Cherry is set to release their seventh studio album, The Human Condition, on October 30 via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group. The collection will be available on Red Transparent Vinyl, Limited Edition CD Boxset, and Digitally. Pre-order here.

The band have unveiled a second new track from the album. "Ringin' In My Head" is accompanied by a lyric video, which you can watch below.

The band tell us: "'Ringin' In My Head' was a song we originally started to write back in 2017. For whatever reason, it didn’t make the album at the time but we loved the riff and melody. Fast forward to 2020, we were in the studio recording The Human Condition and we decided to re-visit the song and re-work it. It’s eerie that it fits into the current state of the world so well right now. It’s almost like the song knew when it should have been recorded and released, and we find beauty in that!”

The Human Condition was self-produced & tracked in BSC bassist Jon Lawhon's recording facility, Monocle Studios. The release was fortunately completed mere days before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed.

Tracklisting:

“Ringin’ In My Head”

“Again”

“Push Down & Turn”

“When Angels Learn To Fly”

“Live This Way”

“In Love With The Pain”

“The Chain”

“Ride”

“If My Heart Had Wings”

“Don’t Bring Me Down”

“Some Stories”

“The Devil In Your Eyes”

“Keep On Keepin’ On”

"Again" video:

(Photo - Mike Rodway)