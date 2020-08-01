BLACK SUN Issue New Single "Terror Zone" Featuring HENNING BASSE

Well known in their home country of Ecuador and South America for supporting bands like Judas Priest, Kreator, Firewind and more, heavy metal trio Black Sun will be releasing their new EP Silent Enemy on September 4, 2020, via Rockshots Records. The EP follows the band's three previous albums: The Pupetteer (2017), Dance Of Elders (2010), and Tyrant From A Foreign Land (2015).

During the production of Black Sun's new material, the band parted ways with their longtime lead singer. Under the guidance of the EP's producer Nino Laurenne (Hevisaurus, Amorphis, The Rasmus), Black Sun found ways to complete the EP with guest singers on all the tracks. Guests include Finnish metal legends and talents like Tony Kakko (Sonata Arctica), Lordi, Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast), Pasi Rantanen (Thunderstone), Elias Viljanen (Sonata Arctica), Netta Laurenne (Smackbound), Jukka Pelkonen (Omnium Gatherum), Asim Searah (Wintersun/Damnation Plan), Topias Kupiainen (Arion), Henning Basse (Firewind), Petri Lindroos (Ensiferum / Norther) and JF Aguirre (JF Aguirre Project). All come together to create a powerful and catchy metal hymn.

The band adds: "This EP is a new beginning for Black Sun, the tracks were written during the touring period for the last album. However, during the production and recording sessions, the former singer was removed from the band. Consequently, the songs changed, the band had more flexibility and freedom on where to take these songs. Hence, the featuring of many different singers is what makes this EP unique. We can't tell you exactly what will happen next, but we can guarantee this is only the beginning of an exciting new chapter, a rebirth that will bring much more music soon enough."

Today, Black Sun is sharing their third single "Terror Zone" featuring guest vocals from Henning Basse (Firewind, Mayan, Sons Of Seasons). The band comments: "An aggressive Judas Priest-like beat with energetic and thundering vocals from Henning Basse. This song illustrates what one might feel during a war-zone, even if that war-zone is inside your mind."

The Silent Enemy EP is a concept release of seven tracks, three of them being special music scores (intro, interlude, outro). The EP will also have a special short-film based on its storyline out on its release day that was written by Black Sun and Topias Kupiainen.

The EP was recorded at Hi NoiZ Studios and Sonic Pump Studios, mixed by Jens Bogren (tracks 2 and 3) and Nino Laurenne (tracks 1,4-7) and mastered by Svante Forsbäck. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Silent Enemy artwork and tracklisting:

"Moebius"

"Resist"

"Terror Zone"

"Dark Mirror"

"No Return"

"Still Alive"

"Finale"

"Resist":

"Still Alive":