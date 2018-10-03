BLACK TIGER Release “Don’t Leave Me” Video

The melodic rock band from Czech Republic present the first single from their upcoming self-titled debut album set to be released next week on October 12th.

The video was shot at the Bounty Rock Café, a live club located in Olomouc, Czech Republic; it was directed by Vojta Malik and Michal Plos (CUTS Production). The video shows Black Tiger playing on stage and preparing for their concert surrounded by friends and fans. “Don’t Leave Me” and the whole record have been produced by Mario Percudani (Hardline,Hungryheart) and recorded at Tanzan Music studio.

The album offers a mix of AOR and melodic hard rock with the emphasis on strong melodies, big choruses, rich guitars, interesting arrangements, and clear and powerful sound.

The album contains ten original songs with the guest appearance of well-known names in the melodic rock world as Dan Reed (Dan Reed Network), Mario Percudani and Josh Zighetti (Hungryheart) and Giulio Garghentini.