BLACK VEIL BRIDES - ANDY BIERSACK Stars In New Movie American Satan; Teaser Posted

The first teaser and official poster artwork for the upcoming dramatically charged Rock & Roll Thriller — American Satan — have just been released. The movie featuring Andy Biersack (Black Veil Brides), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), John Bradley (Game Of Thrones), BooBoo Stewart (The Twilight Saga), Ben Bruce (Asking Alexandria), Mark Boone Junior (Sons Of Anarchy) along with Denise Richards, Bill Duke, WWE’s Bill Goldberg, Drake Bell, Larry King, Olivia Culpo and more, is slated for a theatrical release in the late summer of this year.

Written and directed by Ash Avildsen, produced by Sumerian Records & Films, American Satan follows the journey of a group of young men hailing from the US and England who drop out of college and move to Hollywood’s infamous Sunset Strip to pursue their dreams of becoming a Rock & Roll sensation. A full trailer will be released in the coming weeks, meanwhile the teaser can be viewed below.

For those of you in Southern California, there will be 250 tickets available to the public for the private industry screening of American Satan on April 18th at The Arclight in Hollywood. Tickets can be purchased at this location. The Arclight Hollywood is located at: The Dome Entertainment Centre, 6360 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA.