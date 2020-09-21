BLACK VEIL BRIDES Frontman ANDY BIERSACK To Publish Memoir - They Don't Need To Understand

On December 8th, Black Veil Brides vocalist Andy Biersack, with co-writer Ryan J. Downey, will issue his memoir titled They Don't Need to Understand: Stories Of Hope, Fear, Family, Life, And Never Giving In, via Rare Bird.

"I’m so excited to share with you guys that my debut book is available now for pre-order," says Andy. "This book is a collection of stories from my childhood growing up in Cincinnati, my early days chasing my dreams for a career in music and some key moments over the past ten years of touring and recording in BVB. This book isn’t some salacious tell-all memoir from a 29 year old or an instructional guide to being in a band, it’s a story of personal belief and tenacity in the face of the demons and fears that burden all of us in our journey to find purpose and happiness."

"I wanted to share with you guys my story and hopefully show that if success on any level can happen for me it can certainly happen for you. There is nothing remarkable about me, I have just fought hard to be heard and have been extremely fortunate to have garnered an audience of so many of you over the past ten years. I was a lonely kid in Ohio who dreamt of being a rock star, found success as a teenager, lost track of myself and who I was and have spent the second half of my 20s working every day to be someone that is worthy of your support. I worked on this book with one of my best friends Ryan Downey to tell the story of where it all started and how I got here and I can’t wait for you to read it."