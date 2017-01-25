BLACK VEIL BRIDES Guitarists Perform “Faithless” On EMGtv; Video

In the new video below, Black Veil Brides guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx give EMGtv viewers a live playthrough of "Faithless”. They give yet another example of the articulate metal guitar tones of the EMG 81 and EMG 85 humbucker pickups. In the studio or on the road, BVB tone starts with EMG.

The unreleased Black Veil Brides tune below is an EMGtv exclusive. Jake and Jinxx, offered this playthrough of their unreleased song, "Pulverizer".

Jake and Jinxx also played an instrumental version of "In The End". Check out the performance below:

Black Veil Brides recently released a new song entitled "The Outsider", presumably due to appear on the band's forthcoming new album due in early 2017. Check it out below.