BLACK VEIL BRIDES Part Ways With Bassist ASHLEY PURDY

After ten years together, during which time they recorded five studio albums, Black Veil Brides and bassist Ashley Purdy have parted ways. An official statement from the band reads:

"Black Veil Brides and Ashley Purdy have mutually agreed to part ways. We have enjoyed a wonderful run together and both parties wish one another continued success moving forward."

It's presently unknown who will play bass for Black Veil Brides next year when they head out on The In-Between Tour, as direct support for In This Moment. Confirmed shows are as listed:

March

24 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

27 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnaces

28 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center

30 - Richmond, VA - The National

31 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

April

1 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

3 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

7 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

9 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

10 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

11 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

13 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

14 - Ft. Wayne, IN -The Clyde Theatre

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

19 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)

21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre

23- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion

25 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

29 - Los Angeles, CA -The Novo

May

1 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

2 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

8 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre

10 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

13 - Calgary, AL - MacEwan Hall

15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena

16 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre