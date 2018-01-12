BLACK VEIL BRIDES Release "Wake Up" Music Video; Vale Album Out Now

Black Veil Brides have released their new album, Vale. Get it here, and check out a new video for the album track "Wake Up" below.

"Incipiens Ad Finem"

"The Last One"

"Wake Up"

"When They Call My Name"

"The Outsider"

"Dead Man Walking (Overture II)"

"Our Destiny"

"The King Of Pain"

"My Vow"

"Ballad Of The Lonely Hearts"

"Throw The First Stone"

"Vale (This Is Where It Ends)"

"Wake Up" video:

"When They Call My Name”:

Black Veil Brides tour dates are listed below.

January

12 - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO

13 - Myth - Minneapolis, MN

15 - Pageant - St. Louis, MO

17 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

18 - Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

19 - Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI

20 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

23 - Academy - Birmingham, UK

24 - Academy - Manchester, UK

25 - Academy - Glasgow, UK

27 - Brixton - London, UK

29 - Palladium - Köln, Germany

30 - O13 - Tilburg, Netherlands



February

2 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

3 - State Theatre - Portland, ME

4 - M Telus - Montreal, QC

5 - Rebel - Toronto, ON

7 - Norva - Norfolk, VA

8 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

9 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

10 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

12 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

13 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

14 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

16 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX

17 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

19 - El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM

20 - Marquee Theater - Tempe, AZ

22 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID

23 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

24 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

25 - Vogue - Vancouver, BC

27 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Spokane, WA



March

1 - The Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, CA

2 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV