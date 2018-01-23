BLACK VEIL BRIDES - Vale Marks Highest Chart Debut In Band's History

Black Veil Brides fans (known as the BVB Army) have a right to celebrate as the band’s new album Vale has debuted at #1 on the Rock Albums Chart via Lava/Republic Records.

Almost four years since the band released their chart-topping self-titled fourth album, they return without missing a step on record number five. Not only has Vale captured the #1 spot on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart, it reached #3 on the Top Albums Chart and achieved the highest album debut in the band’s history.

As soon as Vale went live at all online outlets, the record scored the #1 spot on iTunes Top Rock Albums Chart and staked out a place in the Top 5 of the Overall Top Albums Chart, going on to debut in the top of the Overall Top Albums Chart in nearly 25 countries.

While some have suffered in the ever changing music climate, Black Veil Brides continue to dominate, getting bigger with each subsequent release and asserting themselves as a powerful voice in modern rock music.

In less than ten days, the music video for “Wake Up” has generated 3 million YouTube/Vevo views. Additionally, the song graced Spotify’s coveted New Music Friday Playlist. Check it out:

Stacked with rafter-reaching, arena-size hits, Vale has quickly shaped up as a fan favorite. The single “My Vow” has already cracked 1.3 million Spotify streams with “When They Call My Name” and “The Last One” not far behind.

"When They Call My Name”:

The band’s entire UK tour is now nearly sold out as they currently crisscross the country on a co-headliner with Asking Alexandria. Check out the full itinerary below and purchase tickets here.

January

23 - Academy - Birmingham, UK

24 - Academy - Manchester, UK

25 - Academy - Glasgow, UK

27 - Brixton - London, UK

29 - Palladium - Köln, Germany

30 - O13 - Tilburg, Netherlands



February

2 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

3 - State Theatre - Portland, ME

4 - M Telus - Montreal, QC

5 - Rebel - Toronto, ON

7 - Norva - Norfolk, VA

8 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

9 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

10 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

12 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

13 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

14 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

16 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX

17 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

19 - El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM

20 - Marquee Theater - Tempe, AZ

22 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID

23 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

24 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

25 - Vogue - Vancouver, BC

27 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Spokane, WA



March

1 - The Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, CA

2 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

(Photo by Jonathan Weiner)