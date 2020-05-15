BLACK VEIL BRIDES - "We Cannot Currently Announce Specific Dates For Rescheduled Shows"

Black Veil Brides has issued the following statement as they struggle to navigate their way through the uncharted and unprecedented COVID-19 crisis:

"Due to the current global pandemic we are working closely with our booking agents to reschedule all of the previously announced Black Veil Brides tour dates to a time that we hope will be safe for everyone. Obviously things are very fluid right now, and we are all learning more about the effects this situation is having on the world. So, we cannot currently announce specific dates for the rescheduled shows with any certainty as things are subject to change as the industry as a whole works to bring live music back at the appropriate time. However, please hold on to your tickets as they will be accepted at the shows when they do take place. Thank you so much for your support and passion, and most of all for your patience in this difficult time we are all facing together. We miss you and we hope that you are all safe and healthy."

In November 2019, Black Veil Brides released The Night EP featuring two new songs, "The Vengeance" and "Saints Of The Blood". Check them out below.