BLACKQUEEN – Current / Former Members Of ASSÜCK, WORMWOOD To Release The Destructive Cycle This Fall

Seattle, Washington-based Blackqueen, founded by life-long punk/metal scene veterans having played with Assück, Wormwood, and more, has completed their new LP for release this fall. The newly-completed The Destructive Cycle features guest vocals and art/design contributions from Assück's Paul Pavlovich and Leviathan/Lurker Of Chalice's Wrest, and will see release on multiple platforms, the initial digital and CD release to take place in November, with the LP to follow in early 2020.

Blackqueen's The Destructive Cycle is written based on Taoist five element theory. The band always strives to write music that creates dark and powerful soundscapes while at the same time embracing the deep esoteric knowledge of many cultures, from the powers of the known universe, into the unknown beyond; a musical representation of the powers of nature being channeled through a human host, and of the fear born from its misunderstood creative and destructive elements.

The Destructive Cycle was written by Pete Jay, performed by Pete Jay, Brandon Fitzsimons, Rob Beebe, and Patrick Fiorentino. Recorded and mixed by Brandon Fitzsimons at Airport Grocery, and mastered by Scott Craggs at Old Colony Mastering with additional engineering by Jeremy Davis, the record features guest vocals from Paul Pavlovich (Assück) on "Needle Grinding Well," "Infinitesimal," and "Calefactorum Occulta," and Wrest (Leviathan, Lurker Of Chalice) on "The Sorcerer's Jian." The album is completed with cover art by Wrest and the LP version features design by Pavlovich, who will release the vinyl on his own Roman Numeral Records, the CD to see release by Super Sargasso, and the digital via handled by Blackqueen.

The Destructive Cycle will see CD and digital release on November 22, with the vinyl to see release in January. Preorders on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“The Destructive Cycle”

“Feed The Worm”

“Needle Grinding Well”

“Infinitesimal”

“Calefactorum Occulta”

“The Sorcerer’s Jian”