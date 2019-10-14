BLACKRAIN Release "Blast Me Up" Live Video Shot At Hellfest 2019

French sleaze rockers Blackrain have released a new live video for the song "Blast Me Up". The song was filmed at this years Hellfest in France and is taken from the new studio album, Dying Breed.

Composed and recorded in Sweden where Swan, the frontman, is permanently settled, this new album, Dying Breed is like a response to the way the music world goes. Surrounded by electro music and RnB, struck by the death of many of their idols that made the rock history, asked by people why they still wear this old-fashioned long hair, the four guys more and more felt like a dying breed, “the last of their kind” as it is said in the new song.

Set for release on September 13th via SPV/Steamhammer, Dying Breed can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Dying Breed"

"Hellfire"

"Blast Me Up"

"Nobody Can Change"

"Like Me"

"All Angels Have Gone"

"We Are The Mayhem"

"Rock Radio"

"Public Enemy"

"A Call From The Inside"

"Hellfire" video:

"Dying Breed" lyric video:

The album release will be followed by a European tour with Kissin’ Dynamite.

Tour dates:

October (with Kissin' Dynamite)

17 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

18 - London, England - The Underworld

19 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

20 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex

22 - Madrid, Spain - Nazca

23 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

24 - Lyon, France - Rock Cafe

25 - Selestat, France - Rock Your Brain Festival

30 - Zwickau, Germany - Alter Gasometer

31 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin

November (with Kissing' Dynamite)

1 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice

2 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

(Photo - Laurent Chesneau)