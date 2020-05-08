BLACKTOP MOJO Debut New Song "The End", Static EP Coming Soon

"Very stoked to have some new tunes rolling out over the next couple of weeks," says Blacktop Mojo vocalist Matt James. "'The End' is the first single off of our new EP entitled Static."

Static will be released on May 29th. Pre-save your copy now at this location. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"The End"

"Watch Me Drown"

"Leave It Alone"

"Signal's Gone"

Blacktop Mojo singer Matt James reveals all about "The End": "The song was written after a break up. We had just gotten the opportunity of a lifetime and the break up had occurred a few days prior to us receiving the news. When we went in to rehearse that day it occurred to me that that person who had been there for many of the band's ups and downs, would no longer be sharing in those ups and downs with me. That thought put my chest in a vice grip."

"The guys started playing what came to be this song and I took all the anger and mixed up feelings I had about the whole thing, and the first thing I yelled into the microphone was the first verse and chorus of this song. I've never quite had anything pour out of me like that. When the guys stopped playing, though, I felt like a huge weight had lifted off of my shoulders. Like I had taken the first step in pulling myself out of my funk and started walking towards the things that were to come. I hope that anyone listening that's struggling with some darkness of their own might glean some sort of catharsis from yelling along to it as well."