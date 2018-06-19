BLACKTOP MOJO Featuring Special Guest ALEX SMITH Cover FLEETWOOD MAC's "Dreams"; Video Available

"Our good friend from right here in our hometown, Alex Smith, did an acoustic cover of this song at a local show and we loved it," says Blacktop Mojo. "So we asked him if he'd like to come to the studio and record it with us backing him up. Hope you guys enjoy it.. if you do, go find more of his music here."

Blacktop Mojo with Alex Smith covering "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac:

Catch Blacktop Mojo live at the following shows:

July

12 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI

14 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

15 - Outpost Concert Club - Kent, OH

18 - Hooligans Music Hall - Jacksonville, NC

20 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

21 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

27 - Crowbar - Tampa, FL

28 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA



August

11 - Piere's - Fort Wayne, IN



September

22 - River City Rock Fest - San Antonio, TX



October

6 - Rock Allegiance - Camden, NJ