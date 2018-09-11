BLACKTOP MOJO Launch PledgeMusic Campaign For Third Album

"Hello Friends! It’s time for us to make our third album! Time really flies when you’re having fun," says Blacktop Mojo.

"Due to the incredible success of our last campaign, we’ve decided to team up with PledgeMusic and all of you guys again for 'Mojo 3' (working title)."

"As independent artists, everything we do is fan-funded. We don’t have a record label loaning us a ton of money to make a record. With that, comes some financial pitfalls, but it also means NOBODY tells us how to make music for you guys and we think that’s pretty cool!"

"Here’s how it works – you can pre-order any of these items from signed copies of the new record, exclusive t-shirts that you can’t find anywhere else, fishing with the band, hangouts, and even your name in the album jacket! Every cent of that money will go back into making the best music we can possibly make for you and putting it on tape. Here, we’ll bring you into our world. You’ll hear streams of new songs, see videos of us recording in the studio, hear special acoustic performances, see pictures of our shenanigans and much, much more. You’ll be fully immersed in the making of this album!"

"Once we’ve hit our goal and made the record, everyone that pledged will be the first to have it in their hands before the music is available anywhere else!"