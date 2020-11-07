BLACKTOP MOJO Launch Pre-Order For New Album, Due Next Year

"We've got some music going on," says Blacktop Mojo frontman Matt James. "And that's because, we're going to make another full-length album."

"The deal with that is, we're going to be running a little campaign, sort of like we did with Pledge Music, except we're not going to get ripped off this time because we're doing it ourselves, through our own website," explains Matt. "We're doing a pre-order campaign for the next few months, and then we are going to record in Nashville in January. New year, new album, new music. So, you can go to blacktopmojo.com/album4 and you can pre-order digital downloads, vinyl, CDs, they've got some new t-shirts up there. We've got a bunch of cool stuff like if you're into getting tattoos, you can come and get a tattoo with me and Catt."

"We have never done a self-titled album before, so our fourth album will be called Blacktop Mojo," reveals Matt. "We feel like we're getting in a groove making music, we've got some experience under our belts now, and we feel like this album, this group of songs in particular really kind of reflects our sound; all of our influences put together. We feel like it embodies what we're all about."

The forthcoming self-titled album from Blacktop Mojo, due in 2021, will serve as the follow-up to Under The Sun from 2019, which spawned videos for "Come Get Your Coat", "It Won't Last", and "Can't Sleep".