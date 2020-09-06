BLACKTOP MOJO - Video From Back Porch Performance Of AEROSMITH Classic "Dream On"

"One hot summer night, on a back porch in Oklahoma, we played a private, socially distanced, acoustic show for some friends, and at the end of the night decided to do a song that we haven't done in quite a while," says Blacktop Mojo. That song is Aerosmith's "Dream On".

Blacktop Mojo originally uploaded their cover of "Dream On" by Aerosmith to YouTube in 2016. The clip, which can be seen below, has since been viewed over 18 million times.

Earlier this year, in May 2020, Blacktop Mojo released a four-song EP titled Static. Get your copy now at this location.

"Most of these songs were written before we wrote the songs for the Under The Sun record (released in 2019), and for them to finally have a home gives me the warm and fuzzies," says vocalist Matt James. "These songs were very personal, but turning a bunch of painful times into something positive has been incredibly helpful to me. I hope that when people hear these tunes, they might not feel so alone in their struggles."

"Thank you to everyone at @the_orchard_ that helped us with this project and thank you to everyone that continues to crank up our music. I am so very thankful that I get to live the life that I live."

Tracklisting:

"The End"

"Watch Me Drown"

"Leave It Alone"

"Signal's Gone"

"Watch Me Drown":

"The End":