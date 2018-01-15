BLACKWÜLF Joined By PENTAGRAM / BEDEMON Founder GEOF O'KEEFE On New Album; Details Revealed

Bay Area heavy metal band Blackwülf will release their new album, Sinister Sides, on February 23 via Ripple Music (Mothership, Wo Fat).

Recorded at San Francisco's Trakworx Recording & Mastering (Agalloch, Deafheaven), Sinister Sides showcases eight songs featuring heavy, headbanging riffs and is the follow-up to Blackwülf's 2015 LP, Oblivion Cycle.

On the new album, Blackwülf is joined by founding Pentagram and Bedemon guitarist Geof O'Keefe, who guests on the record, bringing his trademark doom vibrato and guitar heaviness to the group's vigorous, vintage metal and blistering cover of Cream’s “Sunshine Of Your Love”. O'Keefe will also appear live with Blackwülf at the 2018 SXSW festival in Austin, TX this March as part of the official Ripple Music showcase (with Mothership, Wo Fat, more).

Blackwülf will hold its hometown record release show for Sinister Sides on February 24th at The Hemlock Tavern in San Francisco (see details here). Additional US touring is expected to be announced soon. The band will also perform as one of the featured acts at Desertfest London this May, alongside High on Fire, Graveyard and more.

Tracklisting:

"Gate Of Sorrow"

"Sinister Sides"

"Waiting On Tomorrow"

"Dead To The World"

"Blind To Fate"

"The Tempest"

"Sunshine Of Your Love" (Cream cover)

"Battle Line"

Blackwülf features Alex Cunningham (vocals), Pete Holmes (guitar), Dave Pankenier (drums) and Scott Peterson (bass).