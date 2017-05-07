BLAZE BAYLEY - North American Tour Dates Conmfirmed For August / September 2017

It was announced back in February that former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley will play some shows in Canada this August. He has updated his schedule, which has expanded to a full North American tour. Bayley's itinerary is as follows:

August

9 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

10 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

11 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance full meal

13 - Baltimore, MD - Fish Head Cantina

15 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s

16 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

17 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

18 - Quebec, QC - L’Anti

19 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

20 - London, ON - East Side Bar and Grill

21 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

24 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa

25 - Janesville, WI - Backbar

26 - Bolingbrook, IL - Tailgators

27 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

30 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club

31 - Austin, TX - Come and Get it Live

September

2 - San Antonio, TX - Rockbox

4 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

6 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theater

8 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

9 - Seattle, WA - TBC

Bayley recently released a video for “Escape Velocity”, a track from his new album, Endure And Survive (Infinite Entanglement Part II), the sequel to his 2016 release, Infinite Entanglement. Watch the clip below.

Endure And Survive is out now via Blaze Bayley Recording. The album artwork was created by Andreas Sandberg, with additional images from Christopher Steenstrup, who is also working on a Blaze Bayley video game.

The album was recorded between October and December 2016 at Robannas Studios, Birmingham, produced by Blaze Bayley and Chris Appleton, mixed and engineered by Miguel Seco, mastered by Ade Emsley (Iron Maiden, Tank, Phil Campbell). As with the previous record the song-writing has been a collaboration between Blaze, Chris Appleton and Michelle Sciarrotta.

Endure And Survive tracklisting:

“Endure And Survive”

“Escape Velocity”

“Blood”

“Eating Lies

“Destroyer”

“Dawn Of The Dead Son”

“Remember”

“Fight Back”

“The World Is Turning The Wrong Way”

“Together We Can Move The Sun”

“Escape Velocity” video:

“Endure And Survive” video: