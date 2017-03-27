BLAZE BAYLEY Releases “Escape Velocity” Music Video

Former Iron Maiden singer, Blaze Bayley, has released a video for “Escape Velocity”, a track from his new album, Endure And Survive (Infinite Entanglement Part II), the sequel to his 2016 release, Infinite Entanglement. Watch the clip below.

Endure And Survive is out now via Blaze Bayley Recording. The album artwork was created by Andreas Sandberg, with additional images from Christopher Steenstrup, who is also working on a Blaze Bayley video game.

The album was recorded between October and December 2016 at Robannas Studios, Birmingham, produced by Blaze Bayley and Chris Appleton, mixed and engineered by Miguel Seco, mastered by Ade Emsley (Iron Maiden, Tank, Phil Campbell). As with the previous record the song-writing has been a collaboration between Blaze, Chris Appleton and Michelle Sciarrotta.

Endure And Survive tracklisting:

“Endure And Survive”

“Escape Velocity”

“Blood”

“Eating Lies”

“Destroyer”

“Dawn Of The Dead Son”

“Remember”

“Fight Back”

“The World Is Turning The Wrong Way”

“Together We Can Move The Sun”

“Escape Velocity” video:

“Endure And Survive” video:

Tour dates:

March

30 - Vercelli, Italy - Officine Sonore

31 - Saint-Maurice, Switzerland - Manoir Pub

April

1 - Nancy (Pagney D-B), France - Chez Paulette

2 - Edinburgh, UK - Corn Exchange, Heavy Scotland festival

7 - Grenoble, France - L’Amperage

8 - Clermont-Ferrand (Mozac), France - Salle De L’Arlequin

9 - Renchen, Germany - Come Inn

13 - Krefeld, Germany - Kulturampe

14 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel

15 - Grossefehn, Germany - Schlappohr Rockkneipe

16 - Helmond, Netherlands - Muziekcafe

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

21 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex

22 - Balingen, Germany - Sonnenkeller

23 - Konstanz, Germany - Rockbar

26 - Ljublijana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

27 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Rock Café

29 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

30 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Serikovka

May

4 - Wroclaw, Poland - Liverpool Klub

5 - Tychy, Poland - Underground

6 - Stalowa Wola, Poland - Labirynt Club

7 - Olsztyn, Poland - Nowy Andergrant

9 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Klubas Lemmy

10 - Riga, Latvia - Nabaklab

11 - Tallinn, Estonia - The Tapper

12 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

13 - Mikkeli, Finland - Kulttuuritalo Tempo

14 - Tampere, Finland - Jack The Rooster

19 - Lappeenranta, Finland - Mobar

20 - Mantyharju, Finland - Bar Krouvi

21 - Mantyharju, Finland - Bar Krouvi (acoustic)

24 - Strangnas, Sweden - Garage

26 - Fosser, Norway - Oak Metal Club

27 - Falkenberg, Sweden - Downtown

July

28 - Belgrade, Serbia - Club Fest

29 - Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina - Cinemas Sloga

30 - Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina - OKC Abrasevic

August

5 - Oxford, UK - Oxrox Alive

16 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

17 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

18 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar

19 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

20 - London, ON - East Side Bar and Grill