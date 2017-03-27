BLAZE BAYLEY Releases “Escape Velocity” Music Video
March 27, 2017, 17 minutes ago
Former Iron Maiden singer, Blaze Bayley, has released a video for “Escape Velocity”, a track from his new album, Endure And Survive (Infinite Entanglement Part II), the sequel to his 2016 release, Infinite Entanglement. Watch the clip below.
Endure And Survive is out now via Blaze Bayley Recording. The album artwork was created by Andreas Sandberg, with additional images from Christopher Steenstrup, who is also working on a Blaze Bayley video game.
The album was recorded between October and December 2016 at Robannas Studios, Birmingham, produced by Blaze Bayley and Chris Appleton, mixed and engineered by Miguel Seco, mastered by Ade Emsley (Iron Maiden, Tank, Phil Campbell). As with the previous record the song-writing has been a collaboration between Blaze, Chris Appleton and Michelle Sciarrotta.
Endure And Survive tracklisting:
“Endure And Survive”
“Escape Velocity”
“Blood”
“Eating Lies”
“Destroyer”
“Dawn Of The Dead Son”
“Remember”
“Fight Back”
“The World Is Turning The Wrong Way”
“Together We Can Move The Sun”
“Escape Velocity” video:
“Endure And Survive” video:
Tour dates:
March
30 - Vercelli, Italy - Officine Sonore
31 - Saint-Maurice, Switzerland - Manoir Pub
April
1 - Nancy (Pagney D-B), France - Chez Paulette
2 - Edinburgh, UK - Corn Exchange, Heavy Scotland festival
7 - Grenoble, France - L’Amperage
8 - Clermont-Ferrand (Mozac), France - Salle De L’Arlequin
9 - Renchen, Germany - Come Inn
13 - Krefeld, Germany - Kulturampe
14 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel
15 - Grossefehn, Germany - Schlappohr Rockkneipe
16 - Helmond, Netherlands - Muziekcafe
20 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
21 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex
22 - Balingen, Germany - Sonnenkeller
23 - Konstanz, Germany - Rockbar
26 - Ljublijana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
27 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Rock Café
29 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka
30 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Serikovka
May
4 - Wroclaw, Poland - Liverpool Klub
5 - Tychy, Poland - Underground
6 - Stalowa Wola, Poland - Labirynt Club
7 - Olsztyn, Poland - Nowy Andergrant
9 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Klubas Lemmy
10 - Riga, Latvia - Nabaklab
11 - Tallinn, Estonia - The Tapper
12 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks
13 - Mikkeli, Finland - Kulttuuritalo Tempo
14 - Tampere, Finland - Jack The Rooster
19 - Lappeenranta, Finland - Mobar
20 - Mantyharju, Finland - Bar Krouvi
21 - Mantyharju, Finland - Bar Krouvi (acoustic)
24 - Strangnas, Sweden - Garage
26 - Fosser, Norway - Oak Metal Club
27 - Falkenberg, Sweden - Downtown
July
28 - Belgrade, Serbia - Club Fest
29 - Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina - Cinemas Sloga
30 - Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina - OKC Abrasevic
August
5 - Oxford, UK - Oxrox Alive
16 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
17 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
18 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar
19 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
20 - London, ON - East Side Bar and Grill