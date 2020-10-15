BLEED FROM WITHIN Release Live Version Of "Into Nothing"; Video Streaming

Bleed From Within have released the live audio and video version of their fan-favorite track, "Into Nothing". Both were captured a few weeks ago during a very special production of a virtual show opening for Lamb Of God. The song is available on all digital platforms and you can check out the video below.

The live release of "Into Nothing" works as an appetizer for the full show, Viral Hysteria, which premieres live on Friday, October 16 at 3 PM, EDT and will be available for a limited time after the live premiere. Tickets and exclusive merchandise are available to purchase on the band's website, here.

Says the band: "Taken from the virtual support slot with Lamb Of God and part of the full production headline show Viral Hysteria, this video marks the band's first live performance of 'Into Nothing'; the second single from our latest album, Fracture."

Viral Hysteria will be available as a live album. Stay tuned for more details.