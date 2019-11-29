BLEED FROM WITHIN Release New Single "The End Of All We Know"; Music Video Posted
November 29, 2019, an hour ago
Right before embarking on a European tour with Any Given Day and Landmvrks, Bleed From Within are releasing a brand new song and video, “The End Of All We Know”. Check out the clip below.
The band comment on “The End Of All We Know”: “The doubt and fear that consumed us for years has been replaced with an insatiable hunger to grow as people. We’ve noticed this shift in energy and channelled it into our music. As a result, our new album is the strongest and most uplifting we have ever written. ‘The End Of All We Know’ acknowledges a brighter future in the face of seemingly endless oppression. The journey of this band has been arduous, but we always find strength in each other, our music and the people who support us. We thank you all! Hopefully you too can take something positive from the song and its message. Play it loud.”
Tour dates:
December
3 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
4 - Wien, Austria - Arena
5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
6 - Berlin, Germany - C-Theater
7 - Bremen, Germany - Tower
8 - Antwerp, Belgium - JC Bouckenborgh
11 - Paris, France - Backstage*
12 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Jugendhaus Hallschlag
14 - Augsburg, Germany - Kantine
15 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
18 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof Halle
19 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
20 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
21 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2
* no Landmvrks
(Photo - David Ruff)