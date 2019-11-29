BLEED FROM WITHIN Release New Single "The End Of All We Know"; Music Video Posted

Right before embarking on a European tour with Any Given Day and Landmvrks, Bleed From Within are releasing a brand new song and video, “The End Of All We Know”. Check out the clip below.

The band comment on “The End Of All We Know”: “The doubt and fear that consumed us for years has been replaced with an insatiable hunger to grow as people. We’ve noticed this shift in energy and channelled it into our music. As a result, our new album is the strongest and most uplifting we have ever written. ‘The End Of All We Know’ acknowledges a brighter future in the face of seemingly endless oppression. The journey of this band has been arduous, but we always find strength in each other, our music and the people who support us. We thank you all! Hopefully you too can take something positive from the song and its message. Play it loud.”

Tour dates:



December

3 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

4 - Wien, Austria - Arena

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

6 - Berlin, Germany - C-Theater

7 - Bremen, Germany - Tower

8 - Antwerp, Belgium - JC Bouckenborgh

11 - Paris, France - Backstage*

12 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Jugendhaus Hallschlag

14 - Augsburg, Germany - Kantine

15 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

18 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof Halle

19 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

21 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

* no Landmvrks

(Photo - David Ruff)