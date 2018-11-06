BLEEDING GODS Perform "Hera's Orchard" Live At MetalDays 2018; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Epic death/black metal formation Bleeding Gods performed at the 2018 edition of Slovenia's MetalDays festival, which took place July 22nd - 28th. Pro-shot video of the band's performance of the Dodekathlon album track, "Hera's Orchard", is available for streaming below.

Says the band: "Thanks for all the support and great response during and after our show. Hopefully we will see you all soon again."

(Photo and editing by Cristel Brouwer and Dimitris Tzortzis of Immensa Artis)