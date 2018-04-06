BLEEDING THROUGH To Release Love Will Kill All Album In May; "Set Me Free" Video Streaming

California-based metallers Bleeding Through will release their new album, Love Will Kill All, on May 25th via SharpTone Records. Pre-order the album here, and check out a video for the first single "Set Me Free", below.

Tracklisting:

"Darkness, A Feeling I Know"

"Fade Into the Ash"

"End Us"

"Cold World"

"Dead Eyes"

"Buried"

"No Friends"

"Set Me Free"

"No One From Nowhere"

"Remains"

"Slave"

"Life"

"Set Me Free" video: