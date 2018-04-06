BLEEDING THROUGH To Release Love Will Kill All Album In May; "Set Me Free" Video Streaming
April 6, 2018, 18 minutes ago
California-based metallers Bleeding Through will release their new album, Love Will Kill All, on May 25th via SharpTone Records. Pre-order the album here, and check out a video for the first single "Set Me Free", below.
Tracklisting:
"Darkness, A Feeling I Know"
"Fade Into the Ash"
"End Us"
"Cold World"
"Dead Eyes"
"Buried"
"No Friends"
"Set Me Free"
"No One From Nowhere"
"Remains"
"Slave"
"Life"
"Set Me Free" video: