BLIND FAITH - Self-Titled Album Featuring ERIC CLAPTON, GINGER BAKER To See Half Speed Master Release On Vinyl

April 19th, sees the vinyl, half speed master release of Blind Faith’s self-titled and only album. This platinum selling album topped the charts in the UK, US, Canada, Denmark, Norway and Netherlands.



Cut at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road, one of a very few internationally renowned exponents of the technique, the album will be presented on heavyweight vinyl with high spec packaging, to create a thoroughly bespoke vinyl experience that, most importantly, will provide a sound quality superior to anything else currently available.



Blind Faith were an English blues rock band, composed of Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker, Steve Winwood and Ric Grech. The band, which was one of the first supergroups, released their only album, Blind Faith, in August 1969.







Blind Faith tracklisting:



Side A

“Had To Cry Today”

“Can’t Find My Way Home”

“Well All Right”

“Presence of the Lord”



Side B

“Sea Of Joy”

“Do What You Like”



